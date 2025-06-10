Weather Forecast: Another scorcher today; possible afternoon thunderstorms

MISSOULA — Expect another scorching day in western Montana.

Temperatures are again expected to climb into the high 80°s and low 90°s. Overall, these hot temperatures are considered about 20° above average for early June.

Yesterday, Missoula tied with the old high temperature record for June 9th at 94° (set in 2015). Today, Kalispell will have a chance to tie with the old record of 90° for June 10th (set in 1956).

Be careful in this heat - do not leave people or pets in cars, stay hydrated, and find shade/AC when possible.

The heat may eventually lead to afternoon showers/thunderstorms later today. Most of the action will occur in SW Montana and along the Divide, but everyone has a slight chance to see a quick cell move through.

Winds may peak at 50 MPH in these type of thunderstorms, so be wary of outdoor objects that may need to be secured.

By tomorrow, temperatures will start to cool down while the PM thunderstorm chances stick around.