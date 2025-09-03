Weather Forecast: Another scorcher Wednesday, but temps will trend downward to end the week with wind

MISSOULA — Our recent stretch of hot weather will peak on Wednesday with highs topping out well above average (& in record high territory) in the 90s to low 100s.

A Heat Advisory continues through midnight for the Kootenai/Cabinet & Lower Clark Fork Regions due to extreme heat and an Air Quality Alert until 9 a.m. Thursday for degrading air quality (which could actually get worse Thursday).

I’m happy to say, a pattern change begins Thursday into Friday as a back door cold front slides south and west out of Canada into the Treasure State.

While this won’t be a rainy cold front, it will bring three things:



Easterly winds in the 10-20mph range (gusts to 40mph), which will likely create choppy conditions on area lakes by Thursday evening

Heightened fire danger due to hot, dry and windy conditions

Increased smoke/haze from wildfires burning in Alberta and Saskatchewan

Highs will begin to drop, too… looks like mid 80s Thursday and low to mid 80s Friday with ample sunshine (& haze).

Models are coming into much better agreement with this upcoming weekend's weather… our current ridge will shift eastward and out of here, allowing for a southwesterly flow to return. This will allow slightly cooler air to move in, but more importantly, the chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. Highs will continue to drop from the mid-80s Saturday into the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday and mid to upper 70s beginning Monday.

