Weather Forecast: Another very mild day Wednesday

MISSOULA — A very wet weather pattern sets up for Northwest Montana today and tomorrow , especially for areas along the Montana/Idaho border.

Rain amounts of 3"-to-5" will be possible in the mountains and 1"-to-2" for Troy, Libby, Heron and Trout Creek.

Rain amounts will be much lighter east of these locations through Wednesday.

Locations south of Flathead Lake will see little to no rain through Wednesday.

Temperatures will be running well above normal today and tomorrow.

Record highs could be tied or broken in areas for west-central and Southwest Montana as temperatures reach the low to mid-50s.

Temperatures cool by Thursday as another system brings a return to mountain snow and valley rain/snow.

Temperatures continue to fall into Friday with snow showers making it down into valley locations.

The mountains could again see up to 12" of snow Thursday into Friday with around a trace-to-2" in the valleys.

Wet weather will continue into the weekend as yet another Pacific storm system brings more mountain snow along with valley rain/snow Saturday night into Sunday.

