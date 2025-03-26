Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Another warm day Thursday

Sunny and warm today with another warm day on tap Thursday.
Sunny and Warm
Glacier National Park
Sunny and Warm
MISSOULA — Sunshine and warm weather today around Western Montana.

Temperatures will be approaching record highs this afternoon with 60s and 70s in the forecast.

A low pressure is on the way to end the week, however, recent developments are slowing the progress, there will still be a chance for a few showers or storms tonight but overall expect another mild day Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers will start to become more widespread Thursday night as the low pressure and cold front approaches.

Behind the front, temperatures drop into the 50s with rain showers on Friday.

Cool and active weather continues into the weekend with highs in the 40s to low 50s with rain showers and mountain snow.

