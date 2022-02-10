Weather Forecast: Another warm one Thursday

MISSOULA — Expect another mild day Thursday with highs across western Montana in the mid 40s to low 50s. Some areas in the Bitterroot Valley could even see some mid 50s by the afternoon.

High pressure continues through the weekend with temperatures remaining above average topping out in the 40s.

Our next weather system will bring some mountain snow and valley rain/snow Monday of next week. Forecast models are beginning to drive this area of incoming low pressure further to our south. If this trend continues, it could result in less precipitation over the Northern Rockies. We'll continue to watch this and see how this system develops in the coming days, as our shot at some snow could lessen quite a bit if this system dives too far south to affect us much.

Temperatures look much more seasonable for the first half of next week regardless of precipitation trends. Expect daytime highs to return to the 30s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.