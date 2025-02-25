Weather Forecast: Another windy day, more mountain snow/valley flurries

MISSOULA — Although we've had bite-sized tastes of spring lately, today will feel more like winter.

Temperatures will be cooler compared to yesterday, in the upper 30s and low 40s.

These temperatures are due to a cold front that came in last night.

The front created a few snow squalls while people were sleeping, and impacted areas between Butte and Helena, as well as Georgetown Lake to Philipsburg.

Take it slow if you're headed towards Butte today!

Most roads in western Montana are mainly just wet from the melting slush.

Watch the forecast:

Another windy day, more mountain snow/valley flurries

Incoming gusty winds and precipitation are more products of yesterday's front.

The winds today should range between 10 mph and 40 mph before slowing down tomorrow.

Precipitation is what gets tricky about this system! Based on model projections this morning, most valleys will see a limited amount of moisture in the form of snow flurries and/or rain sprinkles.

The valleys listed on the Weather Weather advisories like Potomac/Seeley Lake can expect more precipitation though.

Also, mountain passes will get hit much harder with snow. Lookout Pass is projected to see 6-12" through today, while Lolo and Lost Trail are in the 3-7" range.

Tomorrow, we are back to spring-like weather with warmer temperatures and sunshine.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: