Weather Forecast: Approaching record high temperatures again Friday

MISSOULA — Another hot and dry day Thursday with highs running around 15 degrees above seasonal normal.

We'll keep temperatures in the 90s through Sunday for all of western Montana.

Friday and Saturday, a few more clouds build in as a push of monsoon moisture travels further north.

Friday, southwest Montana may see an isolated shower or two develop during the afternoon and evening.

Saturday, all of western Montana could see an isolated thunderstorm pop up in the morning along with the afternoon and evening.

Models are continuing to show a better chance for showers and storms to start next week.

Temperatures will be running cooler as well with highs back in the 80s.

