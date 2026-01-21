Weather Forecast: Arctic air makes a brief return

MISSOULA — Not much of a change is expected in the forecast into Thursday with valley inversions/low stratus in place.

By Thursday evening, however, colder air looks to blow into western Montana from the other side of the Divide… and that easterly push may be enough to scour out the low stratus deck that’s been plaguing northwest Montana - it will also usher in some of the coldest temps we’ve experienced so far this season! Wind chill values could be as low as -5° to -15° by Friday morning for areas closest to the Divide.

Friday morning lows (actual air temp) will be in the single digits (both above and below zero) with daytime highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Saturday will feature much less wind and highs in the low to mid 20s. Little to no precipitation is expected as this front, unfortunately, is a dry front. Partly to mainly sunny skies are likely.

Temperatures look to moderate quickly beyond Sunday with a weak disturbance possibly allowing for light snow Monday/Tuesday. There’s good indication high pressure will rebuild Wednesday onward.