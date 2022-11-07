Weather Forecast: Arctic air moves in tonight

MISSOULA - Off-and-on snow showers will be felt through the afternoon for all of western Montana.

Snow comes to an end by late afternoon and evening, however, be prepared for very slippery roads and icy roads through tomorrow morning.

Very cold temperatures are expected tonight with lows in the single digits and teens.

Gusty winds will bring wind chill values to below zero for many waking up tomorrow morning.

A Wind Chill Warning is in place for northwest Montana.

A cold and dry day is expected Tuesday with highs in the 20s.

Our next system will bring snow back to the forecast Wednesday.

There is still some uncertainty on the exact track of the low-pressure system.

Right now, it's forecasted to go south of Montana through Idaho then Wyoming.

This track would put most of the heavier snow in southwest Montana along and east of the Divide.

Forecasted snow totals right now have the best chance for light snow in the Bitterroot Valley and east.

However, models are still having trouble on the exact track of the low, stay tuned for updates on this moving into Tuesday.

The rest of the week and upcoming weekend is looking to be cold and dry with highs in the 20s and 30s with lows in the single digits and teens.

