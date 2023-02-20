Weather Forecast: Arctic front Tuesday

MISSOULA - Well, pretty nasty outside today! Temperatures in the 30s and 40s keep valleys as all rain maybe mixing with some snow through tomorrow morning as lows tonight only drop into the 30s.

The arctic front is set to move across northwest Montana Tuesday morning then slowly work its way south reaching the I-90 corridor by late afternoon or early evening.

The latest model runs show northwest Montana receiving the most snow with this event.

Blizzard conditions are also looking possible tomorrow morning as the arctic front moves through with heavy snow, blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Blizzard conditions are most likely from the Flathead Valley east through Glacier and over Marias Pass.

Now, areas further south — even if snow totals are not expected to be as high — are still looking at an impactful storm.

Models are showing the potential for snow bands to set up Tuesday along and south of the I-90 corridor leading to bursts of heavy snow.

Also when the arctic front arrives, bursts of heavy snow and strong winds could lead to very difficult travel, especially if the front arrives around the time of the evening commute.

One other thing to keep in mind, a flash freeze is likely to occur as the front moves through your area Tuesday.

This will lead to a rapid freeze of any wet and slushy roads.

