Weather Forecast: Arctic system brings snow and cold

MISSOULA — An arctic front will bring a wide range of impacts to western Montana Tuesday into Wednesday.

As the front approaches northwest Montana this afternoon, snow bands are likely to develop creating bursts of moderate to heavy snow and difficult travel conditions.

As the front travels south, these snow bands will then develop across west-central Montana this evening. Areas along and around the I-90 corridor could see significant impacts under the stronger bands of snow leading to very difficult travel.

Behind the front, gusty winds will develop tonight into tomorrow morning leading to blowing and drifting snow. Very cold wind chills will develop tonight as well, especially from the Flathead Valley east through Glacier towards the divide. Here, wind chills could drop to as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

Wednesday will be dry but very cold with highs only in the teens. Very cold winds chills will continue for the Flathead Valley and Glacier Region with those remaining 20 degrees below zero.

This will by far be the strongest system of the week, however, a warm front could bring another round of snow Wednesday night into Thursday as temperatures begin to warm up. Highs will return to the 30s by Thursday and continue to warm into the mid 30s and low 40s for the weekend.