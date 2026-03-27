Weather Forecast: Beautiful start to the weekend!

MISSOULA - Weak high pressure will strengthen over the Northern Rockies through the weekend bringing above average temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to mid 60s.

PM Weather Forecast: 3.27.26

Clouds will quickly increase into Sunday ahead of our next system and associated cold front. A few showers may sneak into the northwest quarter of the state by the afternoon before spreading southeastward overnight into Monday.

Highs will range from the upper 40s to low 60s Sunday and drop into the mid 40s for Monday as the front passes along with breezy conditions - a rumble or two of thunder is also a possibility!

After a lull Tuesday into early Wednesday, a more potent weather system looks to arrive late next week. The specific track remains a bit uncertain this far out, but there's a very good possibility we'll see the return to much cooler temps and widespread precipitation. This set up could bring accumulating snow back to the mountains with the potential for snow to reach the higher valley floors by Friday. Stay tuned!