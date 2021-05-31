Weather Forecast: Beautiful weather this Memorial Day

MISSOULA — The weather will be beautiful this Memorial Day. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning with some increasing clouds and partly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs will top out in the 70s to low 80s.

As high pressure continues to build, temperatures will steadily get warmer each day through Thursday of this week.

The hottest days of the week will come Wednesday and Thursday with many areas reaching the 90s for the first time this year. Temperatures will even be approaching 100 degrees for areas around Troy, Libby and Trout Creek!

Taking a quick look at the weekend, temperatures will start to cool as the high pressure ridge breaks down. Highs will be mostly in the 80s Friday, 70s Saturday and 60s by Sunday.