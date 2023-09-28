Weather Forecast: Best chance for rain Saturday

MISSOULA — Rain showers this afternoon and evening will primarily fall across Northwest Montana while west-central and Southwest Montana remain mostly dry.

Expect highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Expect the same weather set up Friday with a few scattered showers in Northwest Montana and again highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Our next system will bring a better chance of rain by the weekend.

A low pressure system will bring more widespread rain showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs these days will be in the 50s.

Expect this same set up to continue into the start of next week with highs remaining in the 50s and 60s.

