Weather Forecast: Best chance for snow Saturday night

MISSOULA — After some light snow this morning we are looking at cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions for the remainder of our Friday.

A low pressure system will move into Western Montana on Saturday. This will bring light valley rain/snow along with mountain snow during the day.

It looks like the best chance for valleys to pick up some light snow will be Saturday night into Sunday morning, however, as snow mixes with rain, sleet or freezing rain very little snow accumulation is expected.

During this same time, mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier Region could pick up around 3"-to-8" of snow Saturday into Sunday.

This pattern stays pretty consistent moving into Monday and Tuesday. No major systems but weak weather disturbances will keep some light snow sticking around.

By the end of next week, models are showing another strong high pressure ridge building. This will bring another extended period of dry and mild weather.

