Weather Forecast: Bitterly cold Wednesday and Thursday

MISSOULA - AN arctic front will continue to move through the Northern Rockies today.

As it works from north to south expected snow, blowing snow and rapidly freezing roads.

Behind the front, bitterly cold temperatures will move in for the rest of the week With lows below zero and highs in the single digits and teens.

Wind chill values will be well below zero as gusty winds stick around Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures warm by the weekend with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

A few snow showers will be possible as well, especially across northwest Montana.