Weather Forecast: Breezy & slightly cooler to end the work week

Highs will remain above average, but drop into the low 70s on Friday as a mainly dry cold front flattens our current ridge of high pressure and allows for breezy and cooler conditions to temporarily move in.

By Saturday and Sunday, highs will moderate as the ridge briefly restrengthens into the upper 70s to low 80s along with ample sunshine.

Models are featuring a Pacific trough/system impacting the northern Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with scattered showers and highs in the 60s.

Back up potentially next weekend as weak ridging is possible once again with drier and slightly warmer conditions.

