Weather Forecast: Breezy start to the week

MISSOULA - The region is currently sitting in between two pressure systems: high pressure to the west and low pressure to the east. In this general northwesterly flow, the pressure gradient has tightened causing breezy conditions. This trend will continue into Tuesday with winds relaxing a bit beginning Wednesday.

A few very lightly scattered showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday for areas closer to the Divide and further east closer to the low pressure. West of the Divide, I'd expect more sun than clouds Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s as that high pressure begins to push in from the west.

A warming trend begins Wednesday with ample sunshine and upper 60s to low 70s, though a disturbance will bring showers to northwest Montana late Wednesday, followed by showers and isolated thunderstorms along the Divide on Thursday with similar highs.