Weather Forecast: Breezy winds keep fire danger high

MISSOULA — Sunny and dry weather is expected through the rest of this week and weekend. Expect high temperatures to remain in the upper 80s to middle 90s.

The main concern this week is gusty winds leading to elevated fire danger. Winds will pick up to around 20-30 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening then wind gusts of 20-25 mph can be expected Thursday and Friday afternoon and evening.

Due to the Moose Fire burning east of Hamilton, smoke from this could become more of a problem moving forward especially for southwest Montana.

Taking a quick look at Friday and the weekend, a weak low pressure system will move through northwest Montana across the Montana/Canadian border. This system could kick off a few isolated thunderstorms, especially for northwest Montana. After this, expect sunny skies and warm weather through the weekend with highs in the 80s to low 90s.