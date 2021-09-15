Weather Forecast: Breezy winds Wednesday

MISSOULA — A cold front will move through the northern Rockies Wednesday. This front won't bring much in the form of rain, however, a few isolated showers will be possible across northwest Montana this morning. The most noticeable change will be breezy afternoon and evening winds. Gusts of 25-35 mph will be likely for western Montana with 40 mph gusts near the divide.

Behind the front, clearing skies and cooler air will lead to a chilly start Thursday morning. A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region (Troy, Libby, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls) in northwest Montana with freezing temperatures possible in these locations. Temperatures will eventually warm into the 60s with sunshine Thursday afternoon.

The next low pressure system remains on track to reach the Pacific Northwest coast by Friday. The progression of the low has slowed over the past few days, meaning rain will be slower to arrive. Places south of I-90 may actually end up with a mostly dry and mild day on Saturday with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Areas north of I-90 are still expected to see rain showers develop during the day Saturday.

Models now have the wetter and cooler days moving in Sunday and Monday with valley rain, mountain snow and highs in the 50s to low 60s.