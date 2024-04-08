Weather Forecast: Breezy with showers tomorrow

MISSOULA — Mostly clouds skies with highs ranging in the upper 40s to low 50s on your Monday. Nothing widespread however, a few rain showers or graupel showers will again be possible this afternoon.

Our next weather system will move into western Montana tonight and Tuesday. This will bring light snow back to the mountains with scattered rain showers in the valleys.

The winds will also pick up with this system. Expect gusts around 20-30 mph on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure begins to build Wednesday and Thursday leading to drier and warmer weather with highs back in the 60s by Thursday.

Friday into the weekend will showcase mild temperatures along with daily rain showers chances. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with even some 70s possible Friday - Sunday. Expect off and on rain showers to develop as well, especially during the afternoons.