Weather Forecast: Brief break from the cool and wet weather Thursday

Posted at 1:40 PM, Jun 21, 2023
MISSOULA - A few pop-up rain showers and thunderstorms are once again developing this afternoon. Most of these will occur in northwest Montana. Highs today are again in the 60s.

Thursday will be warm, dry and sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Our next weather system will bring rain showers and thunderstorms back to Western Montana Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

The best chance to see showers and storms will be across west-central and Southwest Montana Friday afternoon and evening then Northwest Montana Friday night into Saturday morning.

Warm and dry weather makes a return as we start next week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday and Monday.

