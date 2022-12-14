Weather Forecast: Brief dry period before snow returns next week

MISSOULA - Widespread light snow will be felt across western Montana Wednesday.

These snow showers will clear from north to south.

Northwest Montana clears first by the afternoon with snow lingering into the evening for west-central and southwest Montana.

Snow comes to an end with dry weather expected Thursday and Friday.

Recent model runs have pushed back the timing of when the bitterly cold air arrives next week.

They have also backed off on how cold we will get.

Right now highs are expected to remain in the 20s for west-central and southwest Montana through Tuesday of next week.

Northwest Montana will see temperatures drop into the teens by Sunday.

Very cold air is still expected by Wednesday of next week with highs in the single digits and teens.

Snow showers will remain in the forecast this weekend and continue into next week with several rounds of accumulating snow possible for the Northern Rockies.

