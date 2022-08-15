Weather Forecast: Bringing the heat this week

MISSOULA — A ridge of high pressure will build and strengthen across the Northwest and Northern Rockies Monday through Thursday. High temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer each day, with Wednesday and Thursday being the hottest days. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will approach record values for some, including Missoula. Temperatures for Missoula will approach 100F which would tie existing record highs of 100F set in 2020 and 2008. Most of the valleys in western Montana will range between 95-100F degrees, with the low elevations in north-central Idaho reaching highs between 104-108F degrees.

By Friday, models are showing a push of monsoon moisture bringing scattered shower and thunderstorm opportunities back to western Montana. These will be primarily along and south of the I-90 corridor.

Dry and hot air looks to quickly return for the weekend with above average temperatures (low to mid 90s) expected well into next week.