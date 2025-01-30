Weather Forecast: Changes start tomorrow

MISSOULA — This is the last day of high pressure before big changes start Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for western Montana from Friday through Monday of next week.

During this time heavy snow of 1-to-2 feet will fall in the mountains.

The heaviest snow will be in the mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier Region. This will impact Marias, Lookout, Lolo and Lost Trail passes.

Valleys, we'll break this up into two parts:



Precipitation starts as rain, rain/snow or freezing rain Friday into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon snow bands will be possible, especially for areas from the Mission Valley and south. Arctic air will move in Sunday into next week. This is when valleys will have the best chance to see snow. Right now, the heaviest snow looks to set up along and south of the I-90 corridor with lighter and more scattered snow showers in Northwest Montana.

Cold and active weather looks to stick around through next week with highs in the 10s and 20s.