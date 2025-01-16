Weather Forecast: Changes start tonight

MISSOULA — High pressure continues for one more day today, however, it will begin to break down as a strong cold front approaches.

As the high pressure ridge breaks down, snow showers will be able to develop tonight into Friday morning.

A recent development shows the potential for snow bands to set up tonight and Friday morning. For the most part, only minor impacts are expected, however, those stuck under those bands could see brief bursts of moderate to heavy snow.

A strong cold front moves in Friday afternoon and evening. Snow is not expected to be heavy, however, models are hinting at once again snow bands setting up primarily for areas along and south I-90.

The coldest air of the season moves in Saturday through Monday of next week with highs in the teens to low 20s and lows in the single digits or below zero.

