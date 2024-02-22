Weather Forecast: Changes to our weather pattern next week

MISSOULA — Our weather pattern remains fairly uneventful for the next 48 hours or so. Valley fog will be possible in the mornings with some sunshine peeking through during the afternoons.

There will be just enough instability for some off and on light mountain snow and valley rain over the next few days.

Things begin to change by Saturday afternoon and Sunday as a cold front approaches. Some afternoon rain showers will develop Saturday then become more widespread Sunday.

A cold front then moves through Sunday night into Monday. Heavy mountain snow and strong winds will be possible as the front moves through. Models are showing around 1-to-2 feet in the mountains with much lesser amounts in the valleys, generally looking at 1"-to-3".

Snow bands or snow squalls will be possible along and behind the front Monday. Those that fall under the heavier bands will see burst of heavy snow and rapidly changing road conditions.

Temperatures will quickly drop with the front going from the mid and upper 40s Sunday into the 30s Monday and 20s Tuesday.

Off and on snow showers will continue through the middle of next week as temperatures slowly rebound. Highs look to be back in the 40s by Thursday of next week.