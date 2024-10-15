Weather Forecast: Changes to our weather pattern start tomorrow

MISSOULA — This is the last day of our strong high pressure ridge bringing warm and hazy weather to western Montana. Highs today are again in the 70s.

Changes start Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. Highs Wednesday top out in the 60s with scattered rain showers as well.

The front passes through Wednesday night dropping highs into the 40s Thursday and Friday.

Rain will transition to snow in the mountains Wednesday night and Thursday.

This will be the first chance for mountain passes to pick up snow. Numbers show around 1"-to-3" possible for Lolo and Lost Trail passes along with Discover Ski Area and Georgetown Lake

Valleys will primarily see light rain through Thursday.

Drier weather sets up Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday.

