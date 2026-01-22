Weather Forecast: Chilly end to the work week

MISSOULA — A brief Arctic intrusion is on tap beginning tonight and lasting into Saturday for western Montana.

Weather Forecast: 1.22.26

Colder air looks to blow in from the other side of the Divide tonight… and that easterly push may be enough to scour out the low stratus deck that’s been plaguing northwest Montana. Little to no precipitation is expected as this front, unfortunately, is a dry front. Partly to mainly sunny skies are likely.

It will usher in some of the coldest temps we’ve experienced so far this season for some of us! Wind chill values could be as low as -5° to -15° by Friday morning for areas closest to the Divide.

Friday morning lows (actual air temp) will be in the single digits both above and below zero. Daytime highs will struggle to reach the low 20s in western Montana as the cold air settles in.

Erin Yost

Similar lows are expected Saturday morning with daytime highs in the low to mid 20s.

Temperatures look to moderate quickly beyond Sunday with a weak disturbance possibly allowing for light snow early next week, but it doesn’t look too promising. There’s a greater chance the northern Rockies will remain dry and cool.