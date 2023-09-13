Weather Forecast: Chilly mornings followed by warm afternoons

MISSOULA - A weak cold front moved through western Montana earlier today.

This has brought some "cooler" temperatures to the region. Cooler meaning seasonal normal.

There is a chance for a few pop-up showers or storms this afternoon.

However, most of us stay dry with highs in the 70s.

As high pressure builds, skies will clear which in turn allows temperatures to drop Thursday and Friday mornings.

Frost will be possible in the higher elevation valleys such as Seeley/Swan Valley, Polebridge, Ovando, Deer Lodge, Butte, Philipsburg and Georgetown Lake.

Those with outdoor plants may want to cover them or bring them inside.

Even though the mornings will be chilly, the afternoons will be quite warm.

Thursday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and temperatures again in the 70s.

Temperatures continue to warm Friday through Monday of next week. Expect sunny skies, with temperatures ranging in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

There is even the chance for some of us to see the upper 80s on Sunday.

Models are showing the ridge of high pressure breaking down around Tuesday of next week.

This will open the door for scattered rain showers to return along with cooler temperatures.

Highs look to drop into the 60s by next Tuesday.