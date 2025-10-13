Weather Forecast: Chilly start to Tuesday with another round of light snow in SW Montana

MISSOULA - After our first widespread snow of the season for most (storm reports below), there’s a chance for another very light round of snow showers Tuesday morning with chilly lows in the upper teens to mid 20s.

This disturbance, though, could again impact travel, especially in the southern Bitterroot Valley and over Southwest Montana passes, including Salmon to Lost Trail Pass and Butte to Georgetown Lake.

Northwest Montana should remain far enough away, which will allow for partly to mainly sunny skies.

Weather Forecast: 10.13.25

The colder airmass now in place will slowly moderate from Tuesday onward, but temperatures look to stay slightly below average in the low to mid 50s.

As of now, the weather pattern looks a bit unsettled with additional chances for showers midweek — particularly for Southwest Montana.

Erin Yost

