Weather Forecast: Chilly start Tuesday; warm and dry throughout the week

MISSOULA — High pressure is moving in behind this weekend’s exiting trough. That transition will be a chilly one as colder air is left behind the trough at the same time clearing skies build in. That will set the stage for another cold start to Tuesday across western Montana with widespread frost and freeze conditions (lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s). Patchy fog will also be possible again.

Erin Yost

Sunshine will be the “weather word” throughout the week with highs moderating nicely as that high pressure takes over! We’ll see mid 60s for Tuesday with well-above average upper 60s to low 70s beginning Wednesday through late week... great weather for "leaf peeping"!

Erin Yost

As of now, the weekend looks to feature unsettled weather with lows dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday and to around 50° for Sunday. We'll keep you posted!

