Weather Forecast: Chilly temps Thursday

MISSOULA — Looking at a clear and cold start to the day around western Montana. Expect clouds to increase by the afternoon with scattered rain, snow or graupel developing. Highs today will only reach the 40s with a few low 50s.

A brief ridge of high pressure brings abundant sunshine and warmer weather Friday as highs top out right around seasonal normal in the low to mid 50s.

Rain showers will make a return for the Easter weekend.

Expect increasing clouds Saturday with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Rain showers will develop Sunday as a cold front moves with highs mostly in the 50s.

We'll remain somewhat active into next week with off and on rain showers remaining in the forecast along with temperatures in the 50s.