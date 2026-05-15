Weather Forecast: Chilly & very unsettled weekend ahead

MISSOULA - A more organized low-pressure system will drop into the region over the weekend with widespread mountain snow & valley rain… maybe a little rain/snow mix!

As the colder air associated with this trough settles in, snow levels will fall to near 4,000’ by Sunday morning. Minor, slushy impacts are possible over mountain passes through the weekend with Winter Weather Advisories in place for the West Glacier, Potomac/Seeley Lake, Butte/Blackfoot Regions as well as the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains (all above 5,000’) from midnight Saturday through midnight Sunday where 2”-6” are possible with higher amounts in the very highest terrain.

While the system will begin to clear out by Monday morning, a big impact will be the unseasonably colder airmass that’s left behind.

Models continue to show a high chance of widespread temperatures into the frost and freezing ranges (mid-30s and below) for Sunday, Monday & Tuesday mornings. Anyone with sensitive vegetation or early-season agricultural plantings should prepare to take protective measures. A lot will depend on cloud cover, too.

Erin Yost

Looking into next week, a slow warming trend looks likely with generally quiet conditions with only minor chance for afternoon/evening precipitation.