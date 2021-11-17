Weather Forecast: Clear and chilly Wednesday

MISSOULA — Expect dry and cool weather Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 30s Wednesday and 30s to low 40s Thursday. We'll see mostly sunny skies Wednesday and mostly cloudy skies Thursday.

Our next system will bring light valley rain/snow and mountain snow Friday. Not much snow accumulation is expected, however, mountain passes may see a few inches with some slippery roads Friday into Saturday morning.

A weak ridge of high pressure builds for the weekend leading to dry and seasonably cool temperatures with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Taking a quick look at Thanksgiving week. Nothing major seems to be on the horizon that would impact holiday travel plans. There is the chance for another weak system to bring some mountain snow and valley rain/snow Tuesday, other than that conditions look fairly quiet for the upcoming Holiday.