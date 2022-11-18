Weather Forecast: Clear and cold this weekend

MISSOULA - A ridge of high-pressure rebuilds for our upcoming weekend with valley inversions once again developing.

Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s Saturday then 20s to mid-30s Sunday.

As we know, under inversions valley fog and low-lying clouds could develop and stick around for much of the day.

Models are showing our next system moving in Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

As this system is moving in from the Pacific Ocean warmer temperatures are expected.

This will bring snow to the mountains and snow, rain/snow, or freezing rain to the valleys.

Those doing some Thanksgiving travel on either Tuesday or Wednesday can expect snowy conditions over mountain passes.

Models are now leaning towards another ridge of high pressure developing Thanksgiving and continuing into next weekend.

This could once again bring about the development of valley inversions and dry weather.

