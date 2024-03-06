Weather Forecast: Clearing skies and cold temperatures through Friday

MISSOULA — Cool temperatures with highs in the 30s around Western Montana today.

A few light snow showers could again develop in the mountains, other than that we'll be mostly dry.

With skies clearing and a chilly air mass in place, temperatures will quickly drop as the sun sets.

Expect lows to be in the single digits and teens for all of western Montana tonight and Thursday night.

High pressure builds with temperatures warming to around seasonal normal on Friday (low to mid-40s). Then above normal for the weekend with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

The Northern Rockies will return to an active weather pattern Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Snow will return to mountains and mountain passes with rain and snow expected in the valleys.