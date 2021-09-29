Weather Forecast: Clearing skies and cool Wednesday

MISSOULA — Chilly temperatures and clearing skies could lead to some fog in many of the valleys Wednesday morning. Once that clears expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon.

We are looking at a beautiful Fall day Thursday with sunny skies and highs in the 60s to low 70s. The one exception will be for far northwest Montanan, primarily areas closer to the Idaho border. These locations will see mostly to partly cloudy skies as our next cold front approaches.

The cold front Friday will be much weaker than the one that moved through Tuesday so very little rain is expected. However, it will bring more clouds, slightly cooler temperatures and an isolated shower or two to west-central and northwest Montana. High temperatures top out in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure builds right back in for the weekend. Expect sunny skies overhead with temps in the 60s to low 70s Saturday and upper 60s to mid 70s Sunday.

High pressure will stick around through the beginning of next week with above average temperatures and sunny skies remaining in the forecast.