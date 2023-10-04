Weather Forecast: Clouds with a few showers through Thursday

MISSOULA — High pressure is slowly setting up, however, as it takes its time to get here, a few light rain showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

THe rain will not be heavy and highs will be in the low 60s Wednesday and low to mid-60s Thursday.

High pressure will build in Friday through- Monday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and sunny skies overhead.

One thing to keep in mind, with clearing skies low temperatures will be able to drop quickly as the sun sets.

Right now, Thursday night into Friday morning will be a good chance for many valleys across western Montana to reach the freezing mark for the first time this season.

Models show the ridge breaking down by the middle of next week which will open the door for cooler weather and rain showers to make a return to the forecast.

