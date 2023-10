MISSOULA — Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few light rain showers for western Montana this afternoon with highs topping out in the 50s.

It will be mostly dry with just a few lingering showers on Thursday. Once again expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

Drier weather moves in for the weekend with temperatures hovering right around seasonal normal, in the upper 50s to low 60s.