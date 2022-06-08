Weather Forecast: Cloudy with a few showers Wednesday

MISSOULA — A weak storm system will bring increasing clouds and scattered showers Wednesday. Most of these showers look to be south of I-90. However, models are showing the chance for a few light rain showers to also develop over west-central and northwest Montana. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Friday will remain warm (low to mid 70s) however, rain showers will once again develop during the afternoon. These will primarily be found across northwest Montana.

A low pressure system will bring in cooler temperatures along with rain showers for the weekend and to start next week. High temperatures drop from the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday into the upper 50s to low 60s Monday. Once again, what ever weekend plans you may have, be prepared for off and on rain showers through the weekend.