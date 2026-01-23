Weather Forecast: Cold air temporarily settles in

MISSOULA — Although not as cold as we could be by mid-January standards, an Arctic airmass has made it into western Montana from the ENE and will stay in place throughout the weekend. Lows will be in the single digits into Sunday night.

Saturday will showcase partly cloudy skies with a few flurries as a disturbance drops out of Canada - this will mainly impact folks along and east of the Divide with light snow. Little to no accumulation is expected, but a few flakes might make those of us waiting for snow to return to smile… unfortunately, it doesn’t look like much if any precipitation is expected for western Montana Sunday onward, so back to the frowns.

Erin Yost

High pressure will build back into the northern Rockies Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 20s to low 30s.

That ridge will provide another dry and stagnant weather pattern (valley inversions likely) through much of next week.