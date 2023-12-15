Weather Forecast: Cold and dry for Griz Football

MISSOULA — High pressure and inversions continue through at least Monday of next week.

Cold valley temperatures, fog and clouds could stick around well into the afternoon.

A low pressure system will approach the West Coast of the United States Monday and as it does, the high pressure ridge will begin to break down.

As the ridge breaks down, valley inversions also break. With a very mild weather pattern in place, temperatures will then warm up.

Expect highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s starting Tuesday and continuing through at least the following weekend.

