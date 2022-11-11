Weather Forecast: Cold and dry through the weekend

MISSOULA — We'll remain cold and mainly dry Friday and Saturday. Valleys will see inversions develop which will lead to low lying clouds and fog along with temperatures struggling to get out of the 20s.

Sunday a weak disturbance drops south out of Canada bringing the chance for some very light snow or flurries. Light snow accumulations will be most likely along and east of the divide.

Dry and slightly warmer temperatures move in Monday - Wednesday, highs will be running slightly below normal in the low to upper 30s.

Models are showing another push of arctic air by Thursday of next week. This system could bring more snow, wind and cold temperatures to western Montana. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.