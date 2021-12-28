Weather Forecast: Cold and snow continues

MISSOULA — Looking at another very cold day Tuesday with light off and on snow showers through the day.

Tonight through Wednesday morning, a slightly stronger system will move through bringing a better chance for some accumulating snow. Snow amounts will be around 1"-to-3" in the valleys with 4"-to-5" over area passes.

We'll see a brief break from the snow Wednesday afternoon before our next system moves in Thursday. This system will bring another round of light snow to western Montana with a few inches once again possible in the valleys.

Expect very cold temperatures to remain in place through Saturday with highs struggling to get out of the teens. By Sunday and Monday "warmer" air will move in with highs returning to seasonal normal topping out in the 20s to low 30s.