Weather Forecast: Cold but dry weekend

MISSOULA — The biggest weather item to watch this weekend will just be cold temperatures.

Highs will be in the low to mid 20s Saturday then mid to upper 20s Sunday. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies overhead.

A high pressure ridge builds next week. Valley inversions are looking more likely with highs continuing to run in the 20s along with valley fog developing as well.

Those that can break free of the inversions will see temperatures in the 30s to potentially even low 40s.

After this models point to another cold pattern setting up with snow showers returning by next weekend.