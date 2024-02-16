Weather Forecast: Cold Friday night & Saturday morning

MISSOULA — Blues skies, sunshine and chilly temperatures for Western Montana on this Friday. Highs will only reach into the mid and upper 20s today.

Temperatures will quickly drop as the sun sets tonight leading to a very cold start to the day Saturday. Expect lows in the single digits or below zero to start Saturday morning.

Abundant sunshine will again set up on Saturday, however, valley fog is likely to start the day and may stick around till late morning or early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-20s to low-30s.

Our next weather system will bring valley rain/snow and mountain snow back by Sunday.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected in the valleys with a few inches in the mountains.

Temperatures will warm to slightly above average readings next week with highs back in the upper 30s to low 40s by Monday.