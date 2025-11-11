Weather Forecast: Cold front moves in Thursday night

MISSOULA — Look for stable conditions Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and upper 40s to mid 50s.

A weak disturbance will brush mainly Northwest Montana overnight into Wednesday morning with a few showers. A few area passes (Lolo, Lookout & Marias) may see a quick inch or two of snow. Highs on Wednesday will again top out in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Still on track for Thursday night is our next frontal system. It will bring gusty winds and widespread precipitation for the region into Friday. As of now, snow levels should be around 5,000’ by Friday morning behind the cold front. Minor impacts to area passes are expected - particularly along the MT/ID border.

Snow levels will drop further for Saturday to around 3,500’ with scattered snow showers for just about everyone… still tracking any possibility of accumulation, but it seems minimal.

The active weather pattern looks likely through the weekend into next week, with temps now around average in the low 40s.