Weather Forecast: Cold front still on track for Thursday evening

MISSOULA — After Wednesday morning’s quick disturbance, look for dry conditions with a nice mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day.

Highs will remain above average, topping out in the upper 40s to upper 50s across Western Montana.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 11.12.25

We should see another chance for Aurora viewing this evening, but a few clouds could interfere at times as our next frontal system approaches. This is a great site to keep handy.

After a mild day Thursday (50s to even low 60s!), a cold front will push through Thursday evening into Friday, allowing for mountain snow, valley rain and west winds gusting to 20 mph to 35mph (slightly quicker in the mountains).

The heaviest precipitation looks to remain along the Montana/Idaho border and into Northwest Montana. Here we could see 0.20” - 0.70” of liquid precipitation in valley locations and 1”-2” in the higher terrain (think Cabinets, Purcells, Glacier National Park and into the Bob Marshall).

Snow levels will drop to around 4,500’ by Friday morning, which should keep most snow way up in the mountains, but a few flakes are definitely possible in the valleys during the early morning hours. We’ll likely see minimal impacts at pass level.

As of now, the weekend will feature a few showers and highs in the mid to upper 40s, along with some sun breaks from time to time. Late Sunday could showcase more widely scattered showers for southwest Montana with another system.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: