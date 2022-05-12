Weather Forecast: Cold front Thursday night

MISSOULA — Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies Thursday with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A cold front brings light mountain snow along with scattered valley rain/snow showers late tonight into early Friday morning. Expect a mostly dry, cool and breezy day Friday with gusts around 30-40 mph and temperatures topping out only in the 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer Saturday, however, models are trending to more rain showers developing through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The warm up we've been talking about this week remains on track for Sunday and Monday, however, it does look brief. Highs will be in the upper 60s to even 70s on Sunday and Monday before a return to cool and showery weather moves in by the middle of the week.

